ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOW opened at $767.13 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $783.88. The company has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a PE ratio of 91.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $701.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,904,000 after acquiring an additional 141,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,879,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,202,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $708.72.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

