SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.44

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and traded as high as $8.67. SGS shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 108,484 shares.

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded SGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.

