Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.850-11.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $304.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.36. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $297.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.