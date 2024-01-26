Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 447 ($5.68).

JD opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,921.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 105.85 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.12 ($2.71). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32.

In related news, insider Andy Higginson acquired 45,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £49,580.83 ($62,999.78). 51.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

