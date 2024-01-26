Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Drops By 79.3%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $7.99 on Friday. Accor has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

