Short Interest in Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Expands By 83.1%

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,868,100 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the December 31st total of 1,566,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Allegro.eu Stock Performance

Shares of ALEGF opened at $7.50 on Friday. Allegro.eu has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.

Get Allegro.eu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Allegro.eu from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

About Allegro.eu

(Get Free Report)

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.