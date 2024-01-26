Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Decreases By 96.7%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Alumina Price Performance
Shares of AWCMY opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. Alumina has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AWCMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Alumina Company Profile
Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.
