Short Interest in ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Expands By 350.0%

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ANGLE Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPCY opened at C$2.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.69. ANGLE has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$4.00.
ANGLE Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ANGLE
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.