Short Interest in ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Expands By 350.0%

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPCY opened at C$2.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.69. ANGLE has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$4.00.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

