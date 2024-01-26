Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Declines By 94.7%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the December 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Avance Gas Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVACF opened at $12.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. Avance Gas has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $16.78.

Avance Gas Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated through a fleet of twelve very large gas carriers and four dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

