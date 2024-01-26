Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Declines By 94.7%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the December 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Avance Gas Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVACF opened at $12.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. Avance Gas has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $16.78.
Avance Gas Company Profile
