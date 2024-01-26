Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Declines By 69.8%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the December 31st total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
AXA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $33.51 on Friday. AXA has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73.
About AXA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AXA
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 well-known consumer cyclical stocks offering 5% dividends
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 large caps near 52-week lows with large dividends
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- ASML reaches inflection point with 100% upside in sight
Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.