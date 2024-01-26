Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Declines By 69.8%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the December 31st total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AXA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $33.51 on Friday. AXA has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

