Short Interest in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Increases By 710.6%

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, an increase of 710.6% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBN. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter worth about $12,641,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,115,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 466,583 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 105.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 744,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 381,323 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 37.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,326,000 after purchasing an additional 329,630 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,470,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,618,000 after buying an additional 264,211 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

BBN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 70,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,109. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

