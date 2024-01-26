Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Rises By 2,690.9%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,356,400 shares, an increase of 2,690.9% from the December 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 301.4 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CPAMF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,975. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $1.57.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.6 billion as at 31 July 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

