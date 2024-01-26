Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Rises By 2,690.9%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,356,400 shares, an increase of 2,690.9% from the December 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 301.4 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Trading Down 9.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CPAMF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,975. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $1.57.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 high-yielding Dividend Kings: Buy, sell or hold?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 well-known consumer cyclical stocks offering 5% dividends
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 large caps near 52-week lows with large dividends
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.