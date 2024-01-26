Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Rises By 640.0%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 640.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CEA Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

CEA Industries stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 13,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.72. CEA Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

