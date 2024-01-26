Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Increases By 700.0%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
City Developments Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of City Developments stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,277. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. City Developments has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.51.
