Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Increases By 700.0%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

City Developments Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of City Developments stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,277. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. City Developments has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

