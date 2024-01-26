Short Interest in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Rises By 800.0%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,052. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6,920.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 596,078 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,133,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4,925.7% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 344,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,466,000 after purchasing an additional 337,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,209 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

