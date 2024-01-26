Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Expands By 19,700.0%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 19,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FMANF opened at $0.08 on Friday. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

