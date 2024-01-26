Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Increases By 212.5%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at €27.98 ($30.41) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.66. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of €27.67 ($30.08) and a 52-week high of €35.51 ($38.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported €0.63 ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of €23.87 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

