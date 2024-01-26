Short Interest in LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Declines By 73.5%

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LY Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.04. LY has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. LY had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 12.96%. Research analysts predict that LY will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

