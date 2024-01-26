Short Interest in Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Expands By 800.0%

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mycronic AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of MICLF stock remained flat at $26.25 on Friday. 300 shares of the company traded hands. Mycronic AB has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24.

About Mycronic AB (publ)

Mycronic AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells production equipment for electronics industry in Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, other Americas, China, South Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Pattern Generators, High Flex, High Volume, and Global Technologies.

