Short Interest in Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Expands By 800.0%

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mycronic AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of MICLF stock remained flat at $26.25 on Friday. 300 shares of the company traded hands. Mycronic AB has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24.
About Mycronic AB (publ)
