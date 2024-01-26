Short Interest in Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Expands By 75,600.0%

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 75,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,892,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Net Savings Link Stock Performance

NSAV remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 6,553,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,906,296. Net Savings Link has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Net Savings Link Company Profile

Net Savings Link, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges.

