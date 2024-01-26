Short Interest in RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Rises By 88,400.0%

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 88,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,648,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSPI traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,369,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,859,962. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $945,926.80, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the CB1 and CB2 endocannabinoid receptors for use in chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS and obstructive sleep apnea; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors.

