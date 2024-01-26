Short Interest in Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) Increases By 146.2%

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 146.2% from the December 31st total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 331,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Sigma Additive Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Sigma Additive Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SASI stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Sigma Additive Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. Sigma Additive Solutions had a negative net margin of 1,123.90% and a negative return on equity of 180.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Sigma Additive Solutions will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Additive Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Sigma Additive Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc operates as a software company. The company offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. It also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering for polymer materials.

