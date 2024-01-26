Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Increases By 150.7%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a growth of 150.7% from the December 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 945.0 days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. Stillfront Group AB has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $1.91.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and sells digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Supremacy 1914, Call of War, What's the Pic, Adult Coloring Book, Letter Soup, BitLife, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, eRepublik.com, War and Peace: Civil War Clash, The Great War Rivals, Ultimate General: Gettysburg, Naval Action, Ultimate General: Civil War, Empire, and Imperia Online.

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.