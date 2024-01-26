Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Increases By 150.7%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a growth of 150.7% from the December 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 945.0 days.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. Stillfront Group AB has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $1.91.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stillfront Group AB (publ)
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.