Short Interest in Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Declines By 29.0%

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the December 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SDGCF opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $24.40.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It operates drug stores that offers pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and daily miscellaneous goods; and discount stores that sells foodstuffs, household goods, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

