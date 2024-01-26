Short Interest in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Declines By 28.5%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,400 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 318,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alkaline Water by 1,186.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,699,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,567,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 464,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 260,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Alkaline Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTER opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. Alkaline Water has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $4.16.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand. The company sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites.

