Short Interest in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Declines By 28.2%

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the December 31st total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 942,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,821,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $50.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2189 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

