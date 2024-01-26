Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Drops By 27.7%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 317,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $65.62 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $58.57 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average is $63.56.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
