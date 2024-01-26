Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Drops By 27.7%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 317,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $65.62 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $58.57 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average is $63.56.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,175,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.