Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Rises By 125.0%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of YKLTY opened at $10.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
