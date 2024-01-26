Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Decreases By 78.1%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group downgraded Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Zalando
Zalando Price Performance
Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 1.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zalando Company Profile
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zalando
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.