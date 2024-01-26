Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Decreases By 78.1%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

ZLNDY stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 1.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

