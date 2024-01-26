Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Price Up 4.5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 66,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 426,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SFNC. Stephens reduced their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Report on SFNC

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,562.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.