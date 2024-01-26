Simplex Trading LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3,949.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.19. 112,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,337. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

