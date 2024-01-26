Simplex Trading LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Simplex Trading LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.09% of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 30,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Performance

Shares of UDOW stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,714. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 1 year low of $47.33 and a 1 year high of $76.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.