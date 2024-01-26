Simplex Trading LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter valued at $376,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coerente Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the third quarter valued at $344,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IAT traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,826. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $853.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

