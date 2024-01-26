Simplex Trading LLC Sells 13,409 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,409 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 118,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.21. The stock had a trading volume of 267,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,821. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $176.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

