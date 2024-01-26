Simplex Trading LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,797 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 437.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 79,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 64,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.69. 802,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,649,210. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

