Sizzle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SZZL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 2,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 81,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Sizzle Acquisition Trading Down 5.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sizzle Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SZZL. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC increased its position in Sizzle Acquisition by 11.8% during the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 133,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Sizzle Acquisition by 47.6% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 146,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 47,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Sizzle Acquisition Company Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to focus on entering into merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

