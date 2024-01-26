SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

SJW Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. SJW Group has a payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

NYSE SJW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,936. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.90. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $81.86.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.93 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.85%. SJW Group’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SJW Group by 263.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 1,822.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJW. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

