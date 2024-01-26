SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.900-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE SLG traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $46.78. 383,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,491. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -33.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on SL Green Realty

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.