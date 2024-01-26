SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.06.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE SLG traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $48.12. 88,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,196. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -33.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial downgraded SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 988,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,417,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 600,284 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $10,985,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

