SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Insider Joseph Gates Clark Sells 2,403 Shares

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $53,731.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,212.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Gates Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of SMART Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,785.00.

SMART Global Price Performance

Shares of SMART Global stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $21.29. 327,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,703. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 101.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after buying an additional 2,146,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SMART Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,982 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,012 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,634,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,497,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGH. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

