Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.87.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SMAR

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,313 in the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,705,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $46.00 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.