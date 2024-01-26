Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Sells $26,340.00 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $26,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,243.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Shares of SWBI opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,661.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,364 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 386.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,125,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 893,991 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 485,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,795,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 305,070 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

