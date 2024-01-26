Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. 7,827,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,026,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,553. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

