Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.12. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 12,673 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter.
Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.
