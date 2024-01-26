Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.12. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 12,673 shares traded.

Socket Mobile Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCKT Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.