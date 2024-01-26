SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) Shares Down 0.1%

SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $11.96. 465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a market cap of $1.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Smart Energy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Smart Energy ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Free Report) by 16,300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.14% of SoFi Smart Energy ETF worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Smart Energy ETF (ENRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iClima Distributed Renewable Energy index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global companies of any market size that enable the practice of distributed energy generation. ENRG was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by SoFi.

