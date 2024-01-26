Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) VP Sells $23,973.12 in Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) VP Robb William Engle sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $23,973.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,100.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robb William Engle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

On Thursday, January 18th, Robb William Engle sold 5,981 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $35,048.66.

Sono-Tek Trading Up 3.3 %

SOTK opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $89.72 million, a PE ratio of 78.89 and a beta of -0.30. Sono-Tek Co. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $6.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.