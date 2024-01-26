Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) VP Sells $23,973.12 in Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) VP Robb William Engle sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $23,973.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,100.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Robb William Engle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 18th, Robb William Engle sold 5,981 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $35,048.66.
Sono-Tek Trading Up 3.3 %
SOTK opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $89.72 million, a PE ratio of 78.89 and a beta of -0.30. Sono-Tek Co. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $6.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
