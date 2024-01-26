Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONO. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Sonos stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.18, a P/E/G ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.97. Sonos has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,035.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,727 shares of company stock valued at $106,878 over the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 103.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

