Source Capital, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE SOR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,182. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 83.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the second quarter worth $219,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

