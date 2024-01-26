Source Capital, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.
Source Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Source Capital Price Performance
NYSE SOR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,182. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $41.25.
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
