South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, an increase of 140.5% from the December 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

South32 Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $11.03 on Friday. South32 has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOUHY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on South32 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised South32 from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South32 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Featured Articles

