Southern Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in NVIDIA by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.30.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $609.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,526,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,335,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $628.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.